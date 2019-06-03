All The Best Live Music In Los Angeles This Week

06.03.19 23 mins ago
live music tonight los angeles

Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of June 3.

Monday, June 3

J.I.D @ The Fonda Theatre [Tickets]

Dreamville rapper JID can really get the crowd cracking and packed out. His DiCaprio 2 album was created with the assistance of the late Mac Miller, who worked on the smooth track “Skrawberries” featuring R&B singer BJ The Chicago Kid. JID is slated to join Logic on his Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind tour along with YBN Cordae.

Tuesday, June 4

JID @ The Fonda Theatre [Tickets]

Thursday, June 6

Getty Image

Troye Sivan @ The Wiltern [Tickets]

Australian singer Troye Sivan‘s rise has been nothing short of inspirational. Getting his start on Youtube to going on a full-blown tour in support of his Billboard chart-topping album Bloom is what dreams are made of.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The UPROXX Guide To LA
TAGSconcertslos angelesThe UPROXX Guide To LA
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.27.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP