Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of June 3.

Monday, June 3

J.I.D @ The Fonda Theatre [Tickets]

Dreamville rapper JID can really get the crowd cracking and packed out. His DiCaprio 2 album was created with the assistance of the late Mac Miller, who worked on the smooth track “Skrawberries” featuring R&B singer BJ The Chicago Kid. JID is slated to join Logic on his Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind tour along with YBN Cordae.

Tuesday, June 4

Thursday, June 6

Troye Sivan @ The Wiltern [Tickets]

Australian singer Troye Sivan‘s rise has been nothing short of inspirational. Getting his start on Youtube to going on a full-blown tour in support of his Billboard chart-topping album Bloom is what dreams are made of.