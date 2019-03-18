Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of March 18.

Wednesday, March 20

Sasha Sloan @ Troubadour [Tickets]

Sasha Sloan may have penned for the likes of Camila Cabello and Charlie XCX, but she’s certainly made a way of her own with the delivery of a personal collection of songs entitled Loser back in November. She also appears on Kygo’s popular song “This Town.” Sloan’s voice as well as the intimate stories she shares in her music are more than reason enough to catch this rising singer live.

Friday, March 22

Young Nudy @ Novo [Tickets]

Young Nudy was arrested along with 21 Savage when the I Am > I Was rapper was taken into ICE custody last month, but now he’s out. He also happened to make an appearance at this years SXSW in Austin, Texas. With bangers such as “Sherbet” and a remixed version of “Zone 6” featuring 6LACK and Future, the Slimeball 3 rapper is steadily growing his fanbase.

Saturday, March 23

Hippie Sabotage @ Hollywood Palladium [Tickets]

In 2014, EDM duo Hippie Sabotage made a dent in the music atmosphere with the remix to Tove Lo‘s mega hit “Habits (Stay High).” Their own discography sounds just as good and it’s filled with their signature airy, yet electrifying trap-inspired production. Hippie Sabotage’s “The Beautiful Beyond” trek has been a mostly sold-out affair and their shows are usually packed-filled with pulsating energy.

Sunday, March 24

Summer Walker @ The Fonda Theatre [Tickets]

Summer Walker is the latest artist to get the official Drake stamp of approval via song feature. The Grammy Award-winning rap star hopped on the rising R&B singer’s song “Girls Need Love” in February. The original “Girls Need Love” single landed at No. 8 on the Billboard R&B charts and with the Drizzy touch, its remix sits at No. 2.