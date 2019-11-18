Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of November 18.

Monday, November 18 Young Thug @ Hollywood Palladium [Tickets] Young Thug earned his first No. 1 with So Much Fun and embarked on his Justin Bieber Big Tour with Machine Gun Kelly in tow. Thugger Thugger took over the summer with “The London” and this winter he’s heating things up with the Wheezy-produced banger “Hot” featuring Gunna. Arin Ray @ The Roxy [Tickets] Soulful R&B singer Arin Ray is hitting three cities for a special tour with Childish Major and Los Angeles is his first stop. Arin recently collaborated with Kehlani on “Change” and his new single “A Seat” is a blushworthy slow jam, bringing real love back to the genre’s center. Tuesday, November 19 Tones & I @ El-Cid [Tickets] 19-year-old Tones and I is making chart history with her viral hit “Dance Monkey,” off her debut EP The Kids Are Coming. The song is multi-platinum in her home country of Australia and is slowly making its way to infiltrate the States. Madonna @ The Wiltern [Tickets] The Queen of Pop, Madonna, is still pushing musical boundaries years after disrupting the music industry with her daring statements with music. The Grammy Award-winning star released her fourteenth studio album titled Madame X this year and it hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. A chance to catch Madge giving the performance of a lifetime to songs both classic, such as “Like A Prayer” and “Ray Of Light,” and new, such as “Medellín” with Maluma, is here.

Wednesday, November 20 Post Malone @ The Forum [Tickets] Post Malone is in the running for the American Music Award’s statue for Artist of the Year, much like 2018. This year, Post released his No. 1 album Hollywood’s Bleeding with features from Young Thug, DaBaby and Travis Scott. His single “Wow” was heard everywhere this summer. Big Freedia @ Regent Theater [Tickets] New Orleans’ Big Freedia is the queen of bounce. She’s been featured on Drake’s multi-platinum hit single “Nice For What” and she came to slay on Beyoncé’s Lemonade cut “Formation.” Everything about Big Freedia is energetic and she’ll be bringing her NOLA flavor to the city of Los Angeles this week. Madonna @ The Wiltern [Tickets] Thursday, November 21 Little Brother @ Regent Theater [Tickets] Little Brother‘s hip-hop influence is undeniable. Phonte and Big Pooh essentially inspired Drake’s rap career and with their reunion album May The Lord Watch out in stores, now is the perfect time to catch them live. Post Malone @ The Forum [Tickets]