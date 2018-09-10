Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of August 10.

Monday, September 10

Dave Matthews Band @ Hollywood Bowl [Tickets]

Dave Matthews and company have built a fanatical fan base over the decades, and that’s due largely to their live shows. Matthews is a bucket list live performer to see, so take your chance to cross this one off.

Phoenix @ Fonda Theatre [Sold Out]

So far during their Los Angeles residency, they’ve had a guest appearance from Beck, and as they continue making the Fonda Theatre their home this week, there are sure to be more fun surprises to come.

Tuesday, September 11

Leon Bridges @ Greek Theatre [Tickets]

Bridges is the pre-eminent soul man of our time, and a must-see live. His fun throwback sound translates to an absolute hoot live, especially kinetic tracks like “Bad Bad News.”

Phoenix @ Fonda Theatre [Tickets]

Wednesday, September 12

Leon Bridges @ Santa Barbara Bowl [Tickets]

Phoenix @ Fonda Theatre [Sold Out]

Thursday, September 13

Future Islands @ The Observatory [Tickets]

Samuel T. Herring is perhaps the most fascinating and energetic frontman in indie music today, as David Letterman famously agreed with during his final run of shows. Ultimately, passing up on the chance to see Herring do his thing on stage would be a serious regret.

Korn @ Hollywood Palladium [Tickets]

Nu metal is a genre that people either love to hate or hate to love (or just love to love; It has its merits). Regardless, if you want to see the best of the best, it’s Korn.