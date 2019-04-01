Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of April 1.

Monday, April 1

Nik Freitas

Better Oblivion Community Center (Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst) @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

Bridgers and Oberst are the biggest indie supergroup out there right now, and their album is delightful.

DMX @ Irving Plaza [Tickets]

The gruff-voiced rapper is out of prison, which means he’s free to head out on a 20th anniversary tour for It’s Dark & Hell Is Hot.

Wednesday, April 3

Open Mike Eagle @ Rough Trade NYC [Tickets]

Eagle is working on his new Comedy Central show, but he’s also touring behind his 2018 EP What Happens When I Try To Relax.

Thursday, April 4

Let’s Eat Grandma @ The Hall, Elsewhere [Tickets]

Don’t let the name fool you: This UK duo makes some seriously excellent indie pop.

Wale @ Sony Hall [Tickets]

Wale kept very busy in 2018 with a trio of EPs: It’s Complicated, Self-Promotion, and Free Lunch.