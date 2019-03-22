Comedy Central

It’s been two years since Open Mike Eagle and comedian Baron Vaughn announced that their show, The New Negroes, would be coming to Comedy Central. Now, it’s been announced that the series will finally make its debut on April 19 at 11 p.m. ET/PT (with a simulcast on BET). The network also revealed some of the guests who will be on the show, and so far, so good.

Lizzo, who has made waves over the past few months with songs like “Juice” and “Tempo,” will be one of the first musical guests. Danny Brown, MF Doom, and Method Man are also set to appear on the show. Meanwhile, upcoming non-musical guests include comedians Hannibal Buress, Dulcé Sloan, Sam Jay, the Lucas Brothers, Sasheer Zamata, and Moshe Kasher.

Eagle and Vaughn said of the show in a press release:

“Our series gets its title and its mission from a book named The New Negro by Alain Locke. That book was a collection of essays, poetry, fiction, and music from a generation of emerging artists credited with launching the Harlem Renaissance. In other words, it was a place where black people shared their lives, their perspectives, and their ideals. It was a place where black people could define themselves instead of being defined by others. Our show aspires to do the same with stand-up comedy, music, and music videos. We’re paying homage to that original movement by inviting comedians and musicians to do what they do best: speak.”

Watch a trailer for The New Negroes below.