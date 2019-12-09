There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting. Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of December 9.

Monday, December 9 The Concert For The Rainforest Fund (Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Shaggy, John Mellencamp, James Taylor, Ricky Martin, DMC, Debbie Harry, and more) @ Beacon Theatre [Tickets] A bunch of big stars are getting together for a great cause, so this is a win-win. Jeff Rosenstock @ Trans-Pecos [Tickets] Read our interview with Rosenstock here. Wednesday, December 11 Billy Joel @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets] Joel’s monthly MSG shows have become an essential New York City experience. David Byrne @ Hudson Theatre [Tickets] Byrne’s American Utopia show is one of the most innovative and entertaining concert experiences in years.

Thursday, December 12 DaBaby @ Terminal 5 [Tickets] Even if DaBaby isn’t able to make it to this show, he still might show up via FaceTime. David Byrne @ Hudson Theatre [Tickets] Frankie Cosmos @ Villain [Tickets] If the band has as much fun on stage as they do with their videos, you’re in for a good time here. Tnght @ The Dance [Tickets] It’s been a while, but Tnght is finally back with some new music. Friday, December 13 David Byrne @ Hudson Theatre [Tickets]