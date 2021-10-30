All the rumors are true: When it comes to Halloween costumes, few come to play the way Lizzo does. The pop star decided to go as a beloved internet character this year, donning full Baby Yoda aka Grogu garb for a look that has fans of the Disney+ Star Wars television series The Mandalorian absolutely losing their minds. Appearing at a Spotify Halloween party in LA (where was my invite??), as well as several other locations, the rapper posted photos and videos of her costume all over social media with playful captions:

A representative from Grogu’s publicity team has issued a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night: Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. I’m fact, these events never happened *jedi hand wave* pic.twitter.com/ssoAkPakkE — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) October 30, 2021

IT OK U CAN CALL ME BABY YODA.. GROGU IF U NASTY 🥺 pic.twitter.com/v3wyGkxpu5 — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) October 30, 2021

What’s happening? pic.twitter.com/mvHBlrOMdg — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) October 30, 2021

GROGU JUST WANNA SAY… LAST IF U SAW GROGU… NO YOU DIDNT 🥺🐸 pic.twitter.com/l7vC7UEbCx — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) October 30, 2021

CEO OF 🥺 pic.twitter.com/0MERKWyZLQ — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) October 30, 2021

Uhoh… Grogu gotta scrub the internet of Grogu party last night 🥴 https://t.co/3agEeJyOAq — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) October 30, 2021

Steppin into Halloween 2021 like… pic.twitter.com/PuzsIl1wfc — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) October 30, 2021

Of course, celebrity Halloween costumes have become an ever popular form of content during the social media era, and a chance for us to see how the most powerful and popular among us can flex their creativity. So many celebrities only do it for the ‘gram though, and don’t take their costumes out into the real world. As you can see above, this is not the case for Lizzo, who remains realer than ever even on the spookiest holiday of the year. Just like she stands up to bullying and always congratulates her peers on their success, Lizzo is the queen of Halloween, too, and I wouldn’t be surprised if she doesn’t have more costumes coming this weekend.