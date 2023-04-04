When Lola Brooke ferociously rapped the line, “Don’t play with it,” on her breakout viral track, she meant it. Since the track by the same name’s success, the Brooklyn native hit the ground running. Whether she was on the road as support for another act, securing guest verses on tracks with other artists, or appearing in different marketing campaigns, the musician is laser-focused on her goals.

Although Brooke has released a new song titled “So Disrespectful,” her smash hit “Don’t Play With It” continues to pave the way for the musician.

According to Billboard, the song has landed on its Hot 100 chart. Announcing the news on Twitter, the platform wrote, “Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It” featuring Billy B or [the remix] featuring Latto and Yung Miami (of the City Girls) debuts at No. 69 on this week’s #Hot100.”

However, because the chart on the platform’s website has not been updated and the tweet’s vagueness, fans were confused about which version of the song earned the spot.

.@lolabrooke718's "Don't Play With It," featuring @THCBILLYB or @Latto & @YungMiami305, debuts at No. 69 on this week's #Hot100. It earns Lola Brooke and Billy B their first career entries on the chart. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) April 3, 2023

Billy B, featured on the viral song’s original version, didn’t mind celebrating despite the lack of clarity.

No matter which version has found a home on the charts, this is a joyous occasion for the recording artist. After the video for the remix was released, Brooke took to Twitter to thank her collaborators for jumping on the track.