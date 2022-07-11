Burna Boy took another step forward in his quest toward worldwide dominance with the release of his sixth album Love, Damini. The project arrived on Friday with 19 songs and contributions from acts all around the globe. They include American acts Kehlani, Blxst, and Khalid, Colombia’s J Balvin, British artists J Hus and Ed Sheeran, fellow Nigerian Victony, Jamaican singer Popcaan, and more. The project seems to be received well a few days after its release, but to keep up the promotion, Burna returns with a new treat in the form of a new video for “Vanilla.’

The record is a warm release that is placed toward the end of Love, Damini. In the new visual, Burna delivers a vibrant and exciting look at his superstar life through his own eyes thanks to the use of Ray-Ban Stories sunglasses. Throughout the video, we’re introduced to dancers, instrumentalists, chess players, a group of Burna fans, and more.

The video for “Vanilla” arrives after Burna dropped a romantic “For My Hand” visual with Ed Sheeran. It joins previously released videos “Kilometre” and the summer hit “Last Last.”

You can watch the video for “Vanilla” above.

Love, Damini is out now via Atlantic Records. You can stream it here.

