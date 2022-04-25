Music can be therapy, but sometimes, you just need to talk to somebody about your problems. That’s the theme of Lute’s new video for “Eye To Eye” from his 2021 album Gold Mouf. Featuring fellow Dreamville rapper Cozz, “Eye To Eye” finds Lute and Cozz recalling their various issues, from their traumatic experiences to their relationships with women, determining to do better than they have in the past. Incidentally, the song’s release nearly coincided with both admitting to seeking therapy.

So it fits that the theme of the video reflects the theme of the song, putting both the rappers across from a therapist, who helps them with those problems — Lute individually, Cozz with his partner. The video finds each man reflecting on his respective situation through a variety of scenarios including a studio session, late-night visitations with their respective partners, and meditating in a room full of plants. The end of the video breaks the fourth wall, as the video wraps and they leave their adjacent sets, dapping each other up and hugging it out.

Although both released records in 2021 (Cozz released his Fortunate EP in December), neither sat still for too long, joining their labelmates in contributing to Dreamville’s D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz mixtape.

Watch Lute’s “Eye To Eye” video featuring Cozz above.