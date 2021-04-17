It’s been three years since ASAP Rocky delivered a project for fans and while they’re certainly waiting for his next body of work, the rapper has something else in store for them later this month. Rock is joining in on the non-fungible token (NFT) wave with a collection of his own that will be released through Nifty Giveaway on April 21.

The collection includes a snippet of his “Sandman” track, which he premiered at the Yams Day Festival earlier this year and one that finds him reflecting on his rise to stardom. Buyers of the NFT will also be entered into a raffle to win one of his vehicles from his 2019 Injured Generation Tour or a studio visit to hear his upcoming fourth album.

MY FIR$T NFT!🚘🔥 4/21 7PM EST pic.twitter.com/SNG5WJhwJ4 — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) April 17, 2021

The announcement comes after he joined ASAP Ferg to feature on Brockhampton’s “Bankroll” off the group’s latest album, Roadrunner: New Machine, New Light. Rocky also appeared alongside Nas in the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming drama film, Monster. The movie, which is executive produced by Nas, is based on Walter Dean Myers’ 1993 novel of the same title and finds Rocky playing the role a co-defendant to a 17-year-old honor student who was convicted of murder. The film is set to premiere on the streaming platform on May 7.

You can watch Rocky’s NFT announcement in the post above.