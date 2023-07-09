Since his release from prison in 2018, Meek Mill has used his platform to advocate for criminal justice reform. The “Dreams & Nightmares” rapper’s campaigning doesn’t stop when he hits the stage. During his Rolling Loud Portugal 2023 performances, Meek called for a fellow entertainer’s release. However, the musician learned quickly that not everyone agrees with him.

While performing his 2016 song “Litty,” Meek Mill declared “Free Tory Lanez” to the sea of Rolling Loud attendees, and while the crowd didn’t give him any pushback, social media wasn’t too happy about it. Lanez, who appeared on the track with Meek, is awaiting sentencing for assaulting rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Meek Mill says “Free Tory Lanez” as he performs “Litty Again” for Rolling Loud Portugal. pic.twitter.com/mDU7tIIZPv — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 9, 2023

After the fan-captured clip was shared on social media, users chimed in on Meek’s call to release the recording artist. Several users alleged that Meek couldn’t find fault in what his former collaborator was convicted of because he was also accused of similar abusive behaviors toward his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj. One user wrote, “Of course, he says that birds of a feather flock together.”

Ofc he says that birds of a feather flock together pic.twitter.com/QwrqjhzIkF — Maria☥ (@mariaaa_se) July 9, 2023

Another user wrote, “Abusers supporting each other, what’s new.”

Abusers supporting each other what’s new … — thafemale can’t wait for RAPMALA (@thafemalee) July 9, 2023

Meek denied all accusations of being abusive toward Minaj, writing in a now-deleted tweet, “The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women.”

