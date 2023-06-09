In addition to recommending a 13-year prison sentence for Tory Lanez after he was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, Los Angeles prosecutors have also accused the Toronto rapper of attempting to crash his victim’s 2021 Rolling Loud Miami set with the help of DaBaby.

While that festival remains infamous for DaBaby’s onstage comments that cost him numerous other festival slots and corporate endorsements, it was also notable that the Charlotte rapper brought Tory Lanez onstage to perform their new collaboration, drawing the ire of Megan Thee Stallion fans who saw it as an act of disloyalty after Meg had collaborated multiple times with DaBaby.

Now, according to the memo filed LA District Attorneys requesting a 13-year sentence for Lanez due to his lack of remorse for his actions, it appears that DaBaby and Tory’s original plan was even worse. While it was previously reported that Tory and DaBaby had entered the green room, violating Meg’s restraining order against Tory, the memo asserts that they “attempted to rush the stage during her performance.”

Whatever they planned to do after that remains unclear because they were prevented from disrupting her performance. Instead, DaBaby introduced Tory during his own set, where they performed “Skat.” After this, Megan Thee Stallion fell out with DaBaby, whose own popularity took a nosedive due to his antics over the next several months — including his own juvenile attempt to use their prior relationship for clout on his song “Boogeyman.” On the song, he alleges that he also had a sexual relationship with Meg, which could explain his partnership with Tory, even after Tory was accused of shooting her.

Tory’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13.

