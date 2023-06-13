Tory Lanez’s sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion has been delayed by the request of his defense attorneys, according to freelance journalist Meghann Cuniff. After prosecutors recommended 13 years in prison, citing Tory’s plans to antagonize Megan in the lead-up to the trial, including trying to crash her 2021 Rolling Loud Miami set with DaBaby, Judge David Herriford granted a continuance in order to allow time for Tory’s attorneys to argue for a shorter sentence.

Tory Lanez's new sentencing date is August 7. Judge Herriford scheduled it moments ago. Lanez appeared in court briefly, wearing orange jail garb and a black cap. His lawyers' sentencing recommendation is due Aug. 1. Prosecutors want 13 years. https://t.co/m4LmJQidah — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) June 13, 2023

Tory was found guilty in December 2022 of shooting Meg in the summer of 2020 after a disagreement. Although Tory maintained his innocence in the intervening three years, he also failed to present a reasonable alternative explanation for the bullet fragments in Megan’s feet — and his defense’s star witness ended up confirming that it was Tory who held the gun all along. But the impetus behind prosecutors’ insistence on such a harsh sentence stemmed more from Tory’s actions after the shooting.

During the trial, Meg admitted that she wished Tory had actually killed her because of the harassment she received in the years leading up to the trial. During that time, social media users expressed doubt in her account of the events leading to her being shot (and indeed, that she was even shot in the first place, despite medical professionals confirming the bullet fragments left in her feet after surgery), and even called her an outright liar — all goaded by Tory, who claimed in his music and online that he was being framed.

This article explains what Lanez's lawyers were doing instead of preparing for sentencing: Trying to get the judge who's granted them all these continuances removed from the case, acting like things would be better for them if they had another judge. https://t.co/mEGVyL5F2S — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) June 12, 2023

Tory’s attempts to dodge accountability have included requesting a new trial (denied), trying to have the judge disqualified, and hiring Suge Knight’s old lawyer to file an appeal. A new sentencing date has been scheduled for August 7.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.