Showing pride in how far he’s come in life, Meek Mill proudly proclaimed that he’s “taking things far from being a trench baby.”

Now, the musician is using his platform to impact the youth. In a video uploaded to Meek’s Instagram profile, the recording artists took a moment to offer some sound advice to a few young kids who asked to perform a freestyle for him. After the young boys delivered their original bars, Meek asked the group, “Why are y’all talking all that crazy stuff,” referring to the aspiring rappers referencing violence and guns.

Meek added, “Y’all got to rap about y’all life too, though. Y’all got a good one? I need that good stuff.”

To not discourage them, the entertainer closed with an explanation as to why they need to clean up their raps, “You gotta turn your cuss words down so you could get on Spotify, YouTube.”

Meek Mill encourages young rapper to ditch violent rhymes after hearing him freestyle https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/hA9R0nnUx7 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 8, 2023

Although his music often reflects those rough times, the “Dreams & Nightmares” rapper has dedicated himself to helping those who are growing up in the same conditions that he did. The entertainer has donated millions of dollars to Philadelphia schools and has even posted bail for local women to help reunite them with their families through his criminal justice reform-focused non-profit Reform Alliance.

