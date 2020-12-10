It’s only been a few weeks since Megan Thee Stallion released her long-awaited debut album Good News. Apart from its already popular songs, it also features “Girls In The Hood” which has been the subject of a viral trend on TikTok. The videos find TikTok users dismissing a phone call because they are “busy doing hot girl sh*t.” Next, Megan’s song starts to play in the background and the videos show the TikTokers comically getting back to their important tasks once they are off the phon. These tasks include playing video games, dancing in the mirror, watching Netflix, and more.

One video finds a TikTok user shifting their focus to a game of Minecraft as the song plays in the background, while another one nervously texts a close friend for advice on how to respond to their crush’s “hey” text. Other posts to the platform show a young woman flaunting her sub-par parking skills in her own video while another absolutely crushes a game of “Flow Free.”

At the time of this post, there are over 587,500 TikToks that used “Girls In The Hood.” This is also not the first time Megan Thee Stallion has had one of her songs go viral on the service. This past summer, her No. 1 hit and Grammy-nominated single “Savage” was among the most-used songs on TikTok, thanks to an accompanying dance that was featured in the many videos.

You can check out additional posts below and dive into the trend here.

