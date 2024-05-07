In her new era, Megan Thee Stallion has been leaning into snake-inspired themes and imagery, like on the January single “Hiss.” Since then, fans have been waiting for new music… besides the GloRilla collab “Wanna Be” and the just-released “I Think I Love Her Freestyle.” As for official standalone singles, a new one is on the way, Meg announced today (May 7).

On social media, Megan announced that a new song called “Boa” is set for release soon, on May 10, this Friday. She also has some pretty sweet merch offerings for the single: Available for pre-order now via Meg’s webstore are six different editions of the CD single, each of which has its own PlayStation 2-inspired cover art and disc art.

BOA 🐍 5/10 🎮 PRESAVE NOW HOTTIES 😈 ORDER YOUR SPECIAL BOA CD NOW https://t.co/R4n3ASdzBk pic.twitter.com/eZ0jL2PfOF — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) May 7, 2024

Meg is so far delivering on the promise she made at the start of this month: On the 1st, she teased, “Hotties it’s officially MEGAN MAY [snake emoji] Get ready [flame emoji].”

Beyond that, other “Megan May” festivities include the Hot Girl Summer Tour. She announced the run back in March and it’s set to kick off on May 14 in Minneapolis. GloRilla is set to join on a number of dates, which will run through to the end of July.