Megan Thee Stallion Donated $100K To The Breonna Taylor Foundation

This weekend marks the one year anniversary of the tragic loss of Breonna Taylor, who was shot in her own home by Louisville police. Her death sparked countless protests across the country and rallying cries for change and reform from many prominent members of the music industry.
Yesterday, Megan Thee Stallion took a moment to honor Breonna’s memory on Instagram, sharing a donation of $100K that she made to the foundation created by Breonna’s mother, Tamika Palmer, and helping spread a message of accountability for police. Fashion Nova was also involved in the donation to the foundation, though specific contributions aren’t delineated between Megan and the clothing brand.
Here’s the full caption on her Instagram post honoring the anniversary:
A year ago today Breonna Taylor was tragically taken from her family and friends. Breonna’s name continues to be a catalyst for change and a powerful reminder that justice has still not been served. Fashion Nova and I are proud to give $100,000 to the @breonnataylorfoundation created by @tamikalpalmer to honor the memory of her daughter. The core mission of the foundation is to support economic, social, and racial justice through police reform and government accountability. The foundation also seeks to help young people to realize their full potential, empowering them to participate in political processes and achieve better health, with mentorship programs for high-school girls, after-school initiatives, and educational support. #BreonnaTaylorFoundation #JusticeForBre #SayHerName #BlackLivesMatter #BlackWomenMatter