Megan Thee Stallion Donated $100K To The Breonna Taylor Foundation

This weekend marks the one year anniversary of the tragic loss of Breonna Taylor, who was shot in her own home by Louisville police. Her death sparked countless protests across the country and rallying cries for change and reform from many prominent members of the music industry.

Yesterday, Megan Thee Stallion took a moment to honor Breonna’s memory on Instagram, sharing a donation of $100K that she made to the foundation created by Breonna’s mother, Tamika Palmer, and helping spread a message of accountability for police. Fashion Nova was also involved in the donation to the foundation, though specific contributions aren’t delineated between Megan and the clothing brand.

Here’s the full caption on her Instagram post honoring the anniversary: