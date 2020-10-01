After months of protests, memes, and calls for justice in the case of Louisville police shooting and killing local EMT Breonna Taylor in her sleep, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that only one of the officers involved would be charged — and then only for “endangering” Taylor’s neighbors by shooting from outside her apartment. Although many believe justice for Taylor was not served, the 26-year-old has become a rallying point in the movements for police reform and/or abolition.

To ensure that Taylor won’t be forgotten, fellow Louisvillian Bryson Tiller secured a pair of massive billboards paying homage to her, with one reading, “We love you, Breonna Taylor” and the other noting, “You’ve brought the city of Louisville together like I’ve never seen before and we will never forget you…” Both bear the #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor and #SayHerName hashtags.

Meanwhile, one of the grand jurors who deliberated on the charges has since filed a motion to release the transcripts of the deliberations, claiming that jurors were never even given the option to indict officers Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly for murder, while Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment of the first degree. The transcripts will be released and jurors will be allowed to speak freely about the case, according to The New York Times.

Tiller is also gearing up to release his third studio album, Anniversary, this Friday, sharing an early virtual listening session link with fans last night.