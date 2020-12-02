Megan Thee Stallion has had an impressive year as she released several hits along with her long-awaited album Good News. While the year is coming to a close, Megan is still breaking records. Her song “Body” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Streaming Songs chart, making her the first woman to hold three No. 1s on the chart in a single year.

According to Billboard, Megan made a big impact on their Streaming Songs chart this year. The publication notes that Megan’s Good News track “Body” garnered 22.5 millions streams in just the first week after its debut. “Body” is the third single of the rapper’s to achieve the feat in 2020 following her Cardi B collaboration “WAP” and her Good News hit single “Savage.”

Streaming Songs wasn’t the only chart Megan had a major impact on in 2020. While her Good News album came in at second place just behind BTS on the Billboard albums chart, her “WAP” collaboration dominated several charts following its release. The song went No. 1 both on the Hot 100 and Global 200 chart, and was also one of YouTube’s top-trending videos of the year.

Good News is out now via 1501 Entertainment. Get it here.

