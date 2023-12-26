Megan Thee Stallion Donned A Revealing Holiday Onesie To Give Fans The Gift Of A New Twerking Video For Christmas

Megan Thee Stallion has a lot to be thankful for this year, but in true Hot Girl fashion, rather than keeping it all to herself, she shared the bounty with her fans as she celebrated the holidays. Donning a holiday themed onesie, Meg delivered one last twerk video before the New Year, hiking up the short pants and putting all those boot camp workouts to good use on a Christmas Eve live stream. Naturally, fans showed their appreciation all over social media, but especially on Twitter, where fan accounts shared the video and generated plenty of hilariously thirsty responses.

Megan Thee Stallion being perfect for 15 seconds. pic.twitter.com/wgtXNl6OzP — dior ⭒ (@onlydioria) December 24, 2023

“ megan thee stallion is in there ”

me : pic.twitter.com/yriHWsmLV4 — DK 𖤐 (@bonjourplaygirl) December 25, 2023

She also spent some time inexplicably dunking on Spotify (which might have something to do with the miniscule royalty payouts the company is notorious for ofering):

Megan Thee Stallion on people that use Spotify: “B*tch, Spotify?… I feel like if you’re 15 you have Spotify.” pic.twitter.com/ZTsMTNLfLz — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 24, 2023

Meg’s been much more active on Instagram lately, as she put two big legal dramas in her rearview mirror. Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting her in the foot, while she and 1501 Certified Entertainment settled her record deal, allowing her to go independent (although she maintains distribution through Warner Music). Fans are looking forward to her next album, which she says is due next year. Her first single, “Cobra,” is out now.

Megan Thee Stallion's full IG Live ~ 10/23/23 pic.twitter.com/8kzlDMnXMG — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) December 24, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group