Megan Thee Stallion Jokingly Slammed Spotify Users Online, And They Went Full-On Savage With Their Clap Backs

Megan Thee Stallion has built a tougher-than-nails musical persona. But the “Cobra” rapper’s Hottie fans seem to be the true savages. As Megan enjoys some downtime for the holidays and between her next big gig (2023 New Year’s Rockin’ Eve), she’s been filling her non-working moments with casual chat with her followers via her Instagram Live.

During Megan’s latest broadcast on Saturday, December 24, she seemed to asserted that Spotify is her least favorite streaming platform. She jokingly turned that disdain toward users of the service. As her friend off-camera asked Megan about the provider, she replied, “B*tch, Spotify?… I feel like if you’re 15, you have Spotify.”

Her fans, who are Spotify users, didn’t take too kindly to the humorous shade, clapping back. Check out a few of their responses below.

“Girl, Spotify is much better than Apple Music other than the music quality,” wrote one user.

“Spotify literally has artists that have great music that aren’t on iTunes. The playlists you can compile on Spotify are better than iTunes,” penned another.

“She’s never getting a Spotify playlist cover again,” added another.

“I’m literally listening to her song on Spotify, LMAO,” wrote one fan.

However, some folks did join in to side with Megan, declaring their allegiance to other apps such as Apple Music.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

