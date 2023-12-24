Megan Thee Stallion has built a tougher-than-nails musical persona. But the “Cobra” rapper’s Hottie fans seem to be the true savages. As Megan enjoys some downtime for the holidays and between her next big gig (2023 New Year’s Rockin’ Eve), she’s been filling her non-working moments with casual chat with her followers via her Instagram Live.

During Megan’s latest broadcast on Saturday, December 24, she seemed to asserted that Spotify is her least favorite streaming platform. She jokingly turned that disdain toward users of the service. As her friend off-camera asked Megan about the provider, she replied, “B*tch, Spotify?… I feel like if you’re 15, you have Spotify.”

Megan Thee Stallion on people that use Spotify: “B*tch, Spotify?… I feel like if you’re 15 you have Spotify.” pic.twitter.com/ZTsMTNLfLz — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 24, 2023

Her fans, who are Spotify users, didn’t take too kindly to the humorous shade, clapping back. Check out a few of their responses below.

“Girl, Spotify is much better than Apple Music other than the music quality,” wrote one user.

girl spotify is much better than Apple Music other than the music quality 😭 — tabi🐍 (@tabirain13) December 24, 2023

“Spotify literally has artists that have great music that aren’t on iTunes. The playlists you can compile on Spotify are better than iTunes,” penned another.

Spotify literally has artists that have great music that aren’t on iTunes. The playlists you can compile on Spotify are better than ITunes. — CAMILLE PAGLIA STAN ✨DELETED AT 17.1K (@Provokatov) December 24, 2023

“She’s never getting a Spotify playlist cover again,” added another.

she never getting a spotify playlist cover again — 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐢 (@jackharlowifey) December 24, 2023

“I’m literally listening to her song on Spotify, LMAO,” wrote one fan.

i’m literally listening to her song on spotify LMAO???? pic.twitter.com/llTW6hiJLb — TR (@swiftcena) December 24, 2023

However, some folks did join in to side with Megan, declaring their allegiance to other apps such as Apple Music.

she spoke nothing but the truth…apple music is superior! — jonny (@smgiscoming) December 24, 2023

SHE SO REAL! TEAM APPLE MUSIC 🍎 pic.twitter.com/wZmZ2QpOE8 — R E N A I S S A N C E 🪩 (@MykeYonce) December 24, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.