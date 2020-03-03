This past weekend, Megan Thee Stallion inserted herself into the growing list of female artists to express their frustration with a label after sharing the basis of her dispute with 1501 Certified Entertainment. The dispute only extended a half-decade streak of women airing out frustrations with their current or former labels. Tink (2015), SZA (2016), Tinashe (2016-17), Teyana Taylor (2018), Taylor Swift (2019) and now Megan Thee Stallon each saw their art in some way, whether it be during its creation of release, tampered with by their label.

During a recent discussion I had on the reoccurring struggles between an artist and their label, an up and coming artist offered me a simple solution of their own: “Just let them be.” The most critically acclaimed artists of today are more times than not left unbothered in the process of creating and releasing their art — at least, the most critically acclaimed male acts of today are. In recent years, it has been proven otherwise when it comes to female acts. Despite their unquestioned talents, women are oftentimes plagued with hair-pulling obstacles on their journey to success. Whether it be before during their official debut or six albums into their career, the obstacles appear and throw a massive wrench — or multiple — into the fruition of their artistic vision.

For example, Rihanna, one of the biggest and most recognizable entertainers in the world today, was once plagued with helicopter parent-like activity from her then-label, Def Jam. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey’s Next Chapter back in 2012, Rihanna opened about her experience during the early days of her time at the label. “They had a brand, they had an idea of what they wanted me to be without figuring out who I was and then working with that.” A focus was placed on creating a brand for Rihanna rather than just letting her be her own brand. This is one of the many times labels failed to realize branding and its creation and embodiment lie in the hands of the artists themselves.

Tink and Tinashe both faced dilemmas right in line with that of Rihanna’s. Their labels at the time — Mosely Music Group and RCA, respectively — were both unwilling to display their artist’s work as the artist themselves wished to have it showcased. The repeated desire to brand talents and portray them to selfish standards is proof of the failed realization that understanding the artist and making room for their growth will result in the best of brands. Tink had no interest in becoming the next Aaliyah as Timbaland boldly proclaimed on that FADER Fort stage in 2015, a claim he failed to prove in the following years.

Tinashe also had no interest in being the next hit record-churning pop star her label felt she needed to be. In fact, when a potential hit record was forced upon her, one they insisted was needed to release her heavily-delayed Joyride album, she “couldn’t as an artist get behind” its content and lyrics, as she revealed in a 2017 interview with Lena Dunham. Free from the confinement of their old homes, both Tink and Tinashe have found solace in independence and control.

Even when their brand is accepted, female artists often experience issues on a later tier; the timely deliverance of their art to the public. SZA’s debacle with TDE and her Ctrl stand as the epitome of this. After fighting various delays, the singer momentarily put the mic down with her “I actually quit” tweet in October 2016. She would also prompt TDE president, Terrence “Punch” Henderson to release the album “if he ever feels like it.” She later shared that the album would have been something completely different” if she had been forced to wait another month as she made constant changes during the delays.