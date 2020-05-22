Migos And Youngboy Never Broke Again ‘Need It’ On Their Latest Single

Migos have been hard at work on their upcoming album for well over two years now. While the amount of time may be normal for most artists, the ATL rap group is more known for delivering projects at a faster rate. However, after Culture II, which was not entirely loved by listeners, and a pair of solo projects, the Migos have been taking their time with the upcoming album, recently building anticipation for their latest singles, “Racks 2 Skinny” and “Taco Tuesday.” Using a recent life achievement from one of its members as an excuse to release music, Migos share their third single in as many weeks with “Need It.”

Recruiting fellow southern act, Youngboy Never Broke Again, the four rappers get to work on their “Need It” single. Shedding much of the heavy autotune that the trio has used heavily in their recent release, Migos’ latest single is one of their stronger drops over the past years. While its inclusion on their upcoming album remains to be seen, Offset recently revealed that the Culture story may end much sooner than originally expected. “Ever since ‘Bad and Boujee’ went No. 1 and then we dropped Culture and Culture II, I’ve heard the word ‘culture’ so much,” he lamented. “As artists you challenge yourself—you have to keep moving forward. So I’ve been thinking of a plan to make something as powerful or more powerful [than Culture].”

“Need It” comes as Quavo revealed he is now a high school graduate thanks to cap and gown pictures on his Instagram page. The track arrives months after Youngboy avoided jail time for his assault and kidnapping case after pleading guilty to misdemeanor simple battery family violence. The arrest stemmed from a February 2018 incident involving his ex-girlfriend. In pleading guilty to the charge, his assault and kidnapping charges were dropped.

