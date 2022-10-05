Earlier this year, Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi reconciled after announcing their separation in 2021. It was exciting news, especially since the couple has been together for 17 years. However, it was reported today that Mandi filed for divorce.

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, Mandi cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the separation. They were high school sweethearts, getting engaged in 2016 and married in 2018. Their reconciliation was announced via an Instagram post of the two with the caption: “Love heals. Proud of us.”

In a statement when they first announced their split, they said “they wish each other well,” and that “after 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now.”

Earlier this year, the R&B singer collaborated with Diplo on the DJ’s first solo album in 18 years for the song “Don’t Forget My Love.” Other guests on that long-awaited album included Aluna, Busta Rhymes, Leon Bridges, and Lil Yachty. It hasn’t been quite as long since Miguel’s last full-length release, but fans still eagerly await the follow-up to his 2021 EP Art Dealer Chic, Vol. 4 and his 2017 album, War & Leisure, so hopefully something new is on the horizon for fans to finally have.