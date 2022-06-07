Mike Dimes Tabs JID For A Remix Version Of His Standout Track ‘Home’

21-year-old San Antonio rapper Mike Dimes has come on strong this year with the release of his second album, In Dimes We Trust. He caught the attention of Earthgang, who tabbed him for their Biodeghettable Tour, which Dimes is currently on with the Atlanta duo. With standout tracks like “Home,” and “No Trends,” In Dimes We Trust is one of this year’s sleeper hits and the Dreamville connection is being cemented, with JID hopping on a new remix of “Home.”

JID delivers a lengthy and explosive second verse on the new remix version of “Home,” laying out how his hard-earned burn to the top is what a youngster like Dimes is looking at now too. He channels a Lil Wayne lyric as he spits, “G’s movin’ in silence, n****** deaf tone. Tone-deaf, my songs was being slept on. Fast forward I’m on, bumpin’ the headphones.”

Listen to Mike Dimes’ “Home” remix featuring JID above and check out Dimes’ remaining tour dates with Earthgang below.

06/07 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

06/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

06/10 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

06/11 – Austin, TX @ Emos Austin

06/12 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

06/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

06/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Birmingham

06/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern