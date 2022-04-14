Earlier this year, Atlanta duo Earthgang released their much-anticipated fourth album Ghetto Gods. Representing the new sound of rap from the ATL, the Dreamville signees have a loaded list of guest features on board for Ghetto Gods in Ari Lennox, Musiq Soulchild, CeeLo Green, JID, J. Cole, Future, Nick Cannon, Baby Tate, and Lynae Vanee. When the album dropped, a statement from Earthgang’s Olu and WowGr8 said that the album was intended as, “…a sonic reminder of the godhood present in all of us and a study in how our environments create our reality, which, through dedication, faith and belief can be transmuted into whatever we desire.” On no track on the album is that message felt perhaps quite as much as on “Amen” featuring Philly R&B crooner Musiq Soulchild.

“Baby, say a prayer for me, yeah, put one in the air for me. Show me that you care, you’ll always be there, promise that you’ll never leave,” Musiq sings. And on the new video for the track, a full-on gospel choir and church-style backing band help the trio drive home the spirituality of love wrapped in the duality of faith. It’s the latest in a series of videos from songs off of the album that Earthgang has dropped since the album’s release. They include last week’s heist-themed drop for “Billi” and the heartfelt visual for “Strong Friends” the week before that.

Watch Earthgang’s video for “Amen” featuring Musiq Soulchild above.

Ghetto Gods is out now via Dreamville and Interscope. You can stream it here.