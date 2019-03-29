Getty Image

Miley Cyrus is a pop icon in her own right, but it wasn’t always that way. From 2006 to 2011, Cyrus starred on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana, playing a young girl in an impossible dilemma. She attends school as regular teen Miley Stewart, and she sells arenas under the pseudonym Hannah Montana. She keeps her dual identities a secret from almost everyone who knows her, but living one wig snatch away from being caught is pretty stressful.

Cyrus effectively shed her Disney Channel image with Bangerz — but in honor of the 13th anniversary of the premiere of Hannah Montana, she showed some love to the character(s) who made her a star. Cyrus posted a series of videos to her social media, wearing Hannah’s iconic long blonde wig.

She sings along to some of her alter ego’s biggest hits, including the show’s theme song “The Best Of Both Worlds.” Since Hannah is 13 years old now, most of the show’s viewers are out of their teen years by now. Cyrus cracked jokes about the more grown-up things that “the best of both worlds” can mean. “The best of both worlds, like when you take an upper and a downer at the same time,” Cyrus laughs. “Like, if you take a little molly and smoke a joint.”

Hannah Montana also is apparently a punk now, and sings along to Migos. It’s been a couple years since we’ve seen her, but it’s heartening to see that international pop star Hannah Montana still has a sense of humor.