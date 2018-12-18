Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ariana Grande has released some of the finest and most buzz-worthy music of 2018. If you want proof of that beyond all the records her songs are breaking, just look at all the high-profile folks honoring her work by performing it themselves. In just the past few weeks, The 1975 covered Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” while both Mumford & Sons and Alessia Cara turned in their own renditions of “Breathin.” The cover train continues to roll, and the latest passengers are Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson, who just visited the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge and performed “No Tears Left To Cry.”

Cyrus (on vocals) and Ronson (on acoustic guitar) were accompanied by a small string section, and their version strips the hip-hop influence of the original in favor of turning it into a soaring ballad. Covering Grande is no easy task as her voice is a high bar, but Cyrus did a fine job here. It’s also worth noting that Grande herself stopped by the Live Lounge recently, and performed a cover of Thundercat’s “Them Changes.”

Grande herself was a fan of Cyrus and Ronson’s cover, as she tweeted out a link to the video and wrote, “i love that voice and soul sm.”

Watch Cyrus and Ronson cover Grande’s “No Tears Left To Cry” above.