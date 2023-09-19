For months, Flyana Boss’s “You Wish” viral videos have been inescapable on Instagram Reels, TikTok, and Twitter (“X” is a dumb name and I am never calling it that). Then, ahead of the release of the official music video, the duo dropped a slick remix featuring Kaliii and one of their greatest forebears in OG “weird Black girl” icon, Missy Elliott.

Today, Missy got in on the viral video action, sharing a Reel of her performing her verse from the remix. Rather than all-out sprinting through her shoot location, though, Missy goes maximal, sauntering coolly toward the camera as controlled chaos swirls around her. She even does a wardrobe change, going from a multicolored T-shirt and parachute pants to a black jumpsuit with a chain adorned by a pendant of her own head from her breakout “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” video. She also throws on a monogram-print jean dress with a matching hat.

Flyana Boss — who are currently on tour with Janelle Monáe — sent their approval in the comments on Instagram, writing, “Obsessed!!!! We adore youuu!!!” with a UFO emoji. Missy wrote back, “Much love & Continued Success for you both.” That’s one way to pass the torch.

Missy Elliott is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.