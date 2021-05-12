Moneybagg Yo is still celebrating the success of his latest album, A Gangsta’s Pain, and today, it comes with a brand new video for “Free Promo.” On the track, Moneybagg is accompanied by Chicago rappers Polo G and Lil Durk as they express their ability to stand on their own and support themselves without promotion from others. However, in the song’s newly-released video, Moneybagg is forced to take down a deceitful partner in the tension-heavy visual. From accusations of being a snitch intentionally killing a member of his team, the double-crossing individual is up to no good for the video’s duration, but his bad ways eventually catch up to him.

The new visual arrives after Moneybagg Yo earned the first No. 1 album of his career with A Gangsta’s Pain. The project debuted with a total of 110,000 album units sold, and the following week, it checked in at No. 2 with 70,000 album units. After learning that his new album topped the charts, Moneybagg celebrated the news on social media. “Mannnnee Dis Sh*t Feel Crazy,” he wrote under an Instagram post. “I’m Forever Grateful Tho! Without My Fans and My Team I Wouldn’t Be Sh*t ! God Working Thank Y’all I Promise To Neva Let Up !!”

