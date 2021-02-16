Moneybagg Yo released a lot of music in 2020. The Memphis rapper debuted two full-length albums, one of which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. He also dropped “Said Sum,” a track that achieved viral fame on TikTok and saw remixes by the City Girls and Westside Boogie. And because of his fruitful year, the rapper apparently raked in a solid amount of cash. This had led the rapper to have a pretty skewed view of the virus’ affect as Moneybagg Yo said he hopes the pandemic doesn’t end.

The rapper shared his thoughts in a tweet, which fans instantly slammed as insensitive. Stating that he’s made millions of dollars this past year, Moneybagg Yo wrote, “Not gone lie I made a couple Ms in da pandemic, ion want it to end.”

Not gone lie I made a couple Ms in da pandemic, ion want it to end 😅💯🤷🏽‍♂️ — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) February 15, 2021

Doubling down on the sentiment, Moneybagg continued to say: “I feel like the pandemic help a lot of people.” While the rapper did not elaborate, it seems as though he was referring to the staggering trajectory of the stock market in recent months.

I feel like the pandemic help a lot of people — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) February 15, 2021

A few hours after sending the initial tweets, Moneybagg Yo walked back on his comments, realizing now tone deaf they were. “I apologize to everybody I offended my comment was very insensitive it was not my intent to hurt anyone.”

I apologize to everybody I offended my comment was very insensitive it was not my intent to hurt anyone 🙌🏾💯 — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) February 15, 2021

