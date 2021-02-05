Murda Beatz and Shordie Shordie continue to promote their upcoming joint album Memory Lane with the video for “Love” featuring Trippie Redd. This time Murda and Shordie are a raucous wedding band, while Trippie shows up to snatch the bouquet from a pack of eager bridesmaids. Murda’s beat (heh) is slow and melodic, giving the two crooning rappers the perfect backdrop to emote, speaking from the heart as the wedding-themed video supports their impassioned pleas.

Two of the three artists in the video were recently guests on Uproxx’s performance show, UPROXX Sessions. Shordie came through in August to perform his plaintive single “Know You,” while Trippie popped up last week to give his debut performance of the fan-favorite “V12.” Both rappers also appeared in episodes of React Like You Know, offering their takes on classic music videos of yesteryear. Shordie had some astute observations for Trick Daddy and Trina’s “Nann” and Trippie gave his thoughts on Mark Morrison’s “Return Of The Mack.”

Meawhile, Murda Beatz has continued to contribute to some of the biggest names in the game, including Ariana Grande’s album Positions, Lil Baby and My Turn, and his own “Doors Unlocked” with Polo G and Ty Dolla Sign.

Watch the “Love” video above. Memory Lane is due 2/26 on Warner.

