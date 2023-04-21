Today (April 20), several Twitter users lost their blue check marks which indicate a once-coveted verified status. While those who wish to pay $8 a month for their blue check may continue to have the marker on their profile as subscribers to Twitter Blue, many artists, public figures, and entertainers are opting not to put any more money into Elon Musk’s pockets.

While many legacy verified Twitter users were aware that today was going to be the day they lost their blue checks, it came as a surprise to some artists, including St. Vincent.

“Where the F did my blue check go?,” she asked.

Where the F did my blue check go? — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) April 20, 2023

It seems she was quickly made aware of the new policy, as she quickly followed up the tweet expressing that she has already paid her Twitter dues.

“So you’re telling me I have to pay top dollar to be allowed into a new velvet rope circle of hell? I thought our brilliant collective musings, time, attention, and the depression/anxiety resulting from said attention WERE the payment,” said Vincent. “Lol.”

Where the F did my blue check go? — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) April 20, 2023

Charli XCX also noted that she had lost her blue check, but feels that her new unverified status is on-brand for her.

“officially no longer an officially verified artist,” she said. Ii love being unofficial and unverified. it’s very moi.”

officially no longer an officially verified artist. i love being unofficial and unverified. it’s very moi. — Charli (@charli_xcx) April 20, 2023

Indie darlings Tegan and Sara are also among those who lost their blue checks. They don’t intend to pay for theirs, but still stan Rihanna, who is opting to do otherwise.

Tegan: Lost our blue check. Sara: Cool Tegan: Apparently, some bands/celebs/brands are paying to keep theirs. Sara: No Tegan: Rihanna still has a check. I know you love her. Sara: Yes Tegan: So yes, you want to pay? Sara: No. Yes, I love her. Tegan: So Sara: No — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) April 20, 2023

Singer and prolific songwriter Nija outright refuses to pay for her blue check. But with credits for Beyoncé, Kehlani, Drake, and Summer Walker, you should know who Nija is by now.

“Blue check gone & I’ll be damned if I pay for one,” she said.

Blue check gone & I’ll be damned if I pay for one — Nij (@amnija_) April 20, 2023

Rapper Reese LaFlare expressed his confusion over the loss of his blue checking, noting that the checks were originally issued to artists, entertainers, and public figures.

“Lol how they take away A KNOWN PUBLIC FIGURE verification,” he asked.

Tyla Yaweh simply noted “They took my blue check lol,” while Russ embraced his new check-less status.

“no blue check is the new blue check,” said Russ.

The Game also expressed that he’s not worried about losing his verification badge, as long as the money keeps rolling in.

Check gone but the checks still comin. — The Game (@thegame) April 20, 2023

“Check gone but the checks still coming,” he said.