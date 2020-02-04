Monday, Roddy Ricch returned to the Tonight Show stage for the second night in a row, this time as a guest of DJ Mustard, to perform his song from Mustard’s 2019 album, Perfect Ten, “Ballin’.” Roddy’s back-to-back performances make him the first rapper to perform on consecutive episodes in the Jimmy Fallon era and only the second artist overall after Miley Cyrus’ weeklong takeover of the show in October 2017.

Fittingly, Roddy looks as comfortable on the stage as anyone ever has as the duo even employs the same box-like screen contraption from Roddy’s previous appearance of “The Box.” It’s a tighter fit since it has to squeeze in both the rapper and the producer, but that’s no trouble for the West Coast pairing. Roddy takes the forefront — naturally, as its his voice that helped buoy the song to its double-platinum, Grammy-nominated status — while Mustard seems content to offer moral support and ad-libs from downstage, something he’s done for years as a producer for seemingly every big-name LA rapper to drop in the last decade.

Aside from dominating the Tonight Show stage, Roddy has also dominated the charts in 2020, with his song “The Box” topping the Hot 100 for the third week in a row and his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, bumping Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By to reclaim the pinnacle of the 200 Albums chart for the third separate week.

Press play above to watch Roddy and Mustard perform “Ballin’.”

