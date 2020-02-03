Roddy Ricch may have made his outstanding debut in 2019, but at just 21 years old, the Compton rapper is officially a hip-hop superstar. His 2019 debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, has now gone No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in three separate weeks, this time defeating Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By in a battle of the longest-titled rap albums of the streaming era. Roddy previously debuted at No. 1 when his album dropped, then returned to the top spot a month later, besting Harry Styles, Post Malone, and Travis Scott. Meanwhile, his hit song “The Box” went No. 1 on the Hot 100 two weeks in a row, surpassing Justin Bieber’s “Yummy,” only to be defeated in its third week by Eminem’s “Godzilla.”

This week's top 5 on the #Billboard200: 1. @RoddyRicch Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial (3rd week at No. 1)

2. @Eminem Music To Be Murdered By

3. @billieeilish When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

4. @halsey Manic

5. @PostMalone Hollywood's Bleeding — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) February 3, 2020

Eminem’s stint at No. 1 gave him Billboard‘s record for most No. 1 albums in a row after Kanye tied him last year with Jesus Is King. The feat was made even more impressive by the fact that he dropped Music To Be Murdered By with no warning in the middle of the night, a la Beyonce’s paradigm-shifting, self-titled album in 2016.

That makes Roddy’s return to the top even more amazing — not only has he fended off some of music’s biggest stars to achieve it, but he did so as a relative newcomer on the strength of his music itself. “The Box” was never released as an official single but has organically become one of the early songs of 2020. Don’t be surprised if Roddy is breaking Eminem’s record 20 years down the line.

