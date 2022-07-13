Whether you call him YoungBoy Never Broke Again or NBA YoungBoy (the NBA would rather you didn’t though), there’s no denying that the Baton Rouge rapper has been a lightning rod for controversy and legal trouble. However, he just received a break regarding the latter, according to Rolling Stone. A federal trial against YoungBoy for felony gun possession began today, and even before any arguments were presented, the judge, US District Judge R. Gary Klausner, made a decision that could go a long way toward helping YoungBoy, ruling that his lyrics cannot be used as evidence.

Apparently, prosecutors wanted to use rhymes from songs like “Gunsmoke,” “Life Support,” and “Lonely Child” in which he mentions FNs (Fabrique Nationale Herstal, a leading Belgian firearm manufacturer that has become a favorite of rappers in recent years). Unfortunately for them, it appears Judge Klausner has been following the controversy surrounding the “Rap on Trial” debate, which was inflamed by the state of Georgia’s racketeering case against Young Thug. In that case, the evidence against the rap mogul mostly amounted to the use of his lyrics to show a connection to YSL, the name of his label but also a prolific street gang according to Georgia District Attorneys.

“Even if Mr. Gaulden is familiar with various models of guns and sings about them, it does not mean that he knew this particular gun was secreted on the passenger floor of the Maybach when police attempted to pull his car over to arrest him,” YoungBoy’s defense argued ahead of the trial.

However, YoungBoy could still face years in prison if convicted and he has another case pending in his home state, Louisiana. Some evidence for that case was also thrown out recently; video and photos of YoungBoy allegedly holding the guns which he’s charged with illegally possessing were improperly obtained, according to the court.

