Last Vegas’ live performance roster just grew by one colossal act. As Usher, Adele, and Kylie Minogue wrap up their respective residencies to a close soon, the need for ticket-selling talent is at an all-time high. Next year, Christina Aguilera will cover things on the pop front, and New Edition will hold it down for R&B lovers.

The pioneer group will head to Las Vegas for a six-date residency run at the Wynn. So, how much are tickets for New Edition’s Las Vegas residency? According to Billboard, tickets will start at $79.95. Unfortunately, the full price range is not yet visible on the event’s official Ticketmaster page. However, given the venue’s layout, it is safe to assume the going rate is more likely applicable to the mezzanine sections rather than the orchestra.

Bobby Reynolds, the Senior Vice President of AEG Presents Las Vegas, shared a statement about the group’s forthcoming show. “We are honored to have Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas serve as the home to New Edition’s first-ever Las Vegas residency. Encore Theater’s roster is comprised of legendary talents, and it only makes sense to have an iconic music group like New Edition join its ranks,” said Reynolds.

The New Edition 2024 Las Vegas residency will begin on February 28. Each show is scheduled for 8 p.m. inside Wynn’s The Encore Theater. Performances dates are listed as March 1, March 2, March 6, March 8, and March 9, 2024. Find more information here.