Over the past few years, R&B live shows have dominated the Las Vegas Strip. From Bruno Mars’ multiple residencies to “Good Good” singer Usher’s steamy My Way: The Las Vegas Residency, the crooners are winning big. Well, come next year, that streak will continue when the genre pioneers New Edition roll into town.

Beginning in February 2024, the “Candy Girl” singers will plant roots at the Wynn for a six-night run. So, when will tickets for New Edition’s Las Vegas Residency go on sale? According to the official ticketing page, the artist pre-sale starts tomorrow (November 8) at 10 a.m. Pacific. On November 10, based on availability, the general public will have the chance to snap a ticket.

In a press release, the group shared their excitement. “Fulfilling a career-long dream to solidify ourselves with a residency performance in the entertainment capital of the world, we are beyond excited to embark on this fantastical journey at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. On behalf of all of us, including Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph & Johnny, it is our extreme purpose to give our fans a show that they cannot witness anywhere else in the world,” read the note.

The New Edition 2024 Las Vegas residency will begin on February 28. Each show is scheduled for 8 p.m. inside Wynn’s The Encore Theater. Performances dates are listed as March 1, March 2, March 6, March 8, and March 9, 2024. Find more information here.