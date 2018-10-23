All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week offered up great new albums from Empress Of and Cloud Nothings, a live record from Jason Isbell, and standout tracks from the likes of Thom Yorke and Julia Holter. It was a pretty great week for indie music.

Cloud Nothings — Last Building Burning

Dylan Baldi has been quietly making great records with Cloud Nothings for seven years now, despite the fact that the output is anything but quiet. On his latest, Last Building Burning, the Ohio band crafted an album about “the slow destruction of identity of places,” as he told our own Derrick Rossignol. It’s not a surprising level of seriousness lyrically, but the energetic compositions also work on a purely visceral level, resulting in a multi-level experience that makes the indie-punks one of the best in their lane.

Empress Of — Us

Whether singing in English or Spanish, the pop vision of Empress Of remains one that feels distinctly of the moment. It’s not the kind of music that feels instantly ready for big stages, but, rather, it’s an indie-pop presentation that packs the infectiousness of it major label peers while still feeling within reach of the average fan.