All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw a career-best effort from Kevin Morby, Japanese Breakfast’s first bit of new music in a couple of years, and the incredible return of FKA Twigs. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new indie music.

Kevin Morby — Oh My God

On his fifth career album, Los Angeles-based songwriter Kevin Morby crafts a “non-religious religious record.” You don’t need faith to be moved by the effort, with our own Caitlin White writing, “Even if nothing here saves your soul on first listen, it’s very possible multiple listens of Oh My God could save your life. The gospel usually does, whether religion is involved or not.”

Various Artists — For The Thone (Music Inspired By The HBO Series Game Of Thrones)

If you aren’t aware that Game Of Thrones is currently airing their final season on HBO, it must be comfortable under that rock you are living under. In celebration of this last season, artists ranging from The National to The Lumineers have offered up this album of songs from and inspired by the show. Mumford & Sons, Muse’s Matt Bellamy, and Rosalia all appear on the record.