After a viral TikTok dance helped Doja Cat’s Hot Pink song “Say So” go from underground fan favorite to Billboard behemoth, Nicki Minaj seems determined to cut out the middle man with her remix. The Queen Barb employed a “dance visual” after the remix’s release to help promote it, featuring a trio of women showing off synchronized moves inspired by the disco theme of Doja’s original music video for the track. The three women alternate between blond afros and cotton-candy pink wigs and outfits referencing Nicki’s look from her “Super Bass” video.

While it remains to be seen whether Nicki’s remix sparks its own viral dance trend, it did do what Nicki songs do best: Set off a wave of speculation that Mrs. Petty was again shading a nemesis — in this case, Wendy Williams. Nicki responded via Instagram, letting her fans know that the final shot on her second verse wasn’t aimed at Williams. Incidentally, the song itself arrived as a sort of peace offering between Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat after the Barbz lashed out at Doja Cat for calling the more toxic members of the fan club “Twitter gangsters.”

Meanwhile, “Say So” has seemingly become a go-to song for remixing; R&B singer PJ recently covered the song for her The Quarantine Tapes campaign. Doja herself also gave an exclusive live performance of the track for Vevo, which you can watch below.

Watch the dance visual for “Say So” above.