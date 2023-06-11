Nicki Minaj sent the internet into a frenzy last week when she announced her highly-anticipated album, NM5, would be released in October. However, the “Princess Diana (Remix)” rapper isn’t the only one spending the public into a panic. According to TMZ, an overzealous troll sent local authorities into high alert after a series of anonymous calls.

The outlet has reported that Los Angeles-area law enforcement were sent out to Minaj’s home earlier this month after receiving reports that her son and her home was on fire. However, the hoax calls didn’t stop there. Another caller claimed that Minaj’s son, affectionately known as Papa Bear, was being abused.

Allegedly after the sheriff’s deputies spoke with Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, they were cleared of any supposed wrongdoing. A source told the site that local law enforcement is enraged about the wasted time and resources that went into investigating the claims. Minaj is reportedly furious over the incident. The “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” rapper is considering pursuing legal actions against the anonymous callers for ‘swatting’ which is considered a criminal harassment tactic.

This wouldn’t be the first time Minaj took a troll to court over harassment. In February, Minaj filed a lawsuit against a YouTuber for defamation.