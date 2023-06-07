Nicki Minaj is being sued for $26,000 over rented jewelry which the jewelry store says she returned late and damaged. According to TMZ, Roseark jewelry store in West Hollywood claims that Nicki’s stylist Brett Alan Nelson rented 66 pieces of jewelry for a public appearance, agreeing to return it all a week later. However, Roseark’s suit says the jewelry was returned late and that a pair of earrings and a ring were “noticeably damaged.”

However, a source TMZ calls “close” to the rapper told the outlet everything was not only returned on time and in the same condition it was borrowed but that the lawsuit wasn’t filed for some time. Meanwhile, the store asserts it sent invoices to Brett for the damage, which totals $26,239.50 plus interest, but that it has not been paid despite multiple attempts to collect. Nicki’s named in the lawsuit despite apparently having no direct contact with the store at all.

Nicki’s lawyer Jordan Siev responded to the lawsuit, saying, “We have not been presented with any evidence that any of the jewelry at issue was damaged by Nicki. This lawsuit appears to be nothing more than an ordinary insurance claim by the jeweler designed to generate publicity for itself and extract a payment to which it is not entitled. We will defend the lawsuit vigorously.”

Lately, Nicki’s been on the issuing end of legal suits; in February, Nicki petitioned the court for a default judgment in her $75,000 defamation lawsuit against social media personality Marley Green aka “Nosey Heaux” after Green failed to respond in a timely manner. However, at the same time, Nicki is also combatting suits from a YouTuber who says she encouraged her fans’ harassment campaign following the YouTuber’s criticism of Nicki and that looming harassment lawsuit from the Jennifer Hough, the woman Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty, was convicted of sexually assaulting in 1995.