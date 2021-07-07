Nicki Minaj has a big surprise for fans and she’s asking them all to meet her on an Instagram Livestream later this week. It’s the latest in what’s been a comeback year of sorts for the famed rapper. Her last album came in 2018 with Queen while, prior to May at least, her last solo single arrived in 2020 with “Yikes.” After a lengthy wait, Nicki returned with three new songs — one of them being “Seeing Green” with Lil Wayne and Drake — that came attached to a reuploaded version of her beloved mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty. Now it appears Nicki has more on the way for fans.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨There’s something I URGENTLY need to share w|you guys.🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨I’ll go LIVE on IG THURSDAY @ 10:30PM EST⏰⏰⏰ No, I won’t be late. In fact, I’ll be early. This is VERY VERY VERY IMPORTANT. Love you guys so much. 🦄🎀🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/f86mejmNOP — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY MIXTAPE OUT NOW‼️🎀🦄♥️ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 6, 2021

The vague announcement left fans guessing what the “very very very important” news could. There’s a chance it’s regarding a new album from the rapper which would end her drought of three years without one. Other guesses have been that the livestream might be an update on her upcoming HBO Max docuseries. Nicki previously confirmed that the series will be made up of six half-hour episodes that dive into her professional and personal world while giving fans unique access to her life.

