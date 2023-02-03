In the midst of turmoil in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, rapper NLE Choppa remains proud of the strength the city has displayed. On his new single, “Champions,” Choppa honors the people of Memphis, and encourages them to keep fighting and being resilient.

“I hate to struggle but it make me harder / I made it far but I wanna go farther / This not for me / This for my son and my daughter / My family tree in that order,” he raps on the track.

The track arrives shortly after Choppa led a peaceful protest in the city in support of Tyre Nichols, who died in Memphis at the hands of five police officers. Days later, Choppa revealed that he plans to start a foundation to support members of Nichols’ family.

In a statement accompanying the release of “Champions,” Choppa said the song is one of his favorite songs he’s ever recorded.

“I feel like this song can speak volumes to us [with motivation], but really resonate with those who don’t know what life has for them,” he said.

The song precedes Choppa’s upcoming album, Cottonwood 2, which is set to arrive this spring.

Check out “Champions” above.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.