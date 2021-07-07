NLE Choppa Vows To Retire From Rap To Become A ‘Full-Time Herbalist’

NLE Choppa has made quite a splash as an entertainer over the last handful of years since exploding onto the scene with his January 2019 single “Shotta Flow.” Since then, he’s become a Hot 100 mainstay and XXL Freshman, reached No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart with his debut album Top Shotta, and worked with some of the industry’s heaviest hitters, including 50 Cent and hometown hero Juicy J. However, it looks like he might be ready to walk away from it all in favor of a new career: Herbalism, aka herbal medicine.

In a tweet, he vowed to “buy out my contract and become full time herbalist,” citing his wish to “help my people” as the reason behind his decision to “forget the music stuff.”

Finna buy out my contract and become full time herbalist. Forget the music stuff about to help my people ‼️ — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) July 6, 2021

The decision wasn’t a sudden one; over the past year, Choppa has gradually embraced a mindset of personal and spiritual growth, encouraging meditation and plant-based diets. He even went so far as to challenge fellow Memphian Moneybagg Yo to give up lean for chlorophyll as a response to the elder rapper’s fascination with the purple stuff, as documented in his hit song “Wokesha.”

Unfortunately, NLE Choppa’s beliefs have also led him to share some dangerous misinformation as well. He previously tweeted vaccine conspiracy theories, which he’s adamantly held to ever since.

