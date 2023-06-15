Music

Normani Previewed ‘Candy Paint,’ Her First Single In A Year, In A New Bose Commercial

If you’re going to preview a new song, a commercial for headphones might be the perfect place to do it. Singer Normani joins the likes of Diddy, Saweetie, and Vince Staples in using a business partnership to prime a new music release. In this case, it’s “Candy Paint,” Normani’s first single in a year, which she previewed in a clip promoting Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II and QuietComfort 45 Headphones.

In the clip, Normani practices dance moves and scribbles in a notebook while surrounded by magazine clippings and other inspirational, mood board-esque trappings. In a voiceover, she addresses some of the criticisms against her, saying, “People sometimes confuse my commitment to the craft with perfectionism.” However, she rebuts, “I don’t strive for perfection… I strive to be the most authentic version of myself… I strive to create work that moves my spirit.”

Meanwhile, in a Billboard interview about the new song and commercial, Normani revealed her inspirations for “Candy Paint.” “I really wanted to create a record that allowed me to show my personality,” she said. “I feel like there’s a misconception; it probably has everything to do with my social media. [Laughs] I think that people think I’m so serious, which is the complete opposite [of me]. Anybody that really knows me knows that I’m really funny. I’m a goofball! I love to twerk. [Laughs] I’m just regular. I really wanted to create a record that encompassed that and allowed my personality to shine. It’s a performance record first, which I know my fans have been waiting for, for a very long time. It’s fun, energetic, bossy. It’s bold. It’s sassy but assertive, and yeah, I’m really excited to shoot the music video.”

Normani previously rebutted her online critics in a blunt tweet after one commenter accused her of being “comfortable” and asserted “you’re not HUNGRY anymore.” “Just shut the f*ck up,” Normani replied, cutting straight to the chase. It’s not like she hasn’t been working, after all; earlier this year, she voiced a character much like herself on The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder and partnered with Fabletics (which also produces Lizzo’s Yitty line) for a limited-edition clothing line of performance wear.

Meanwhile, the description for the Bose ad — which you can watch above — says Normani’s debut album is “finally on the cusp,” so it looks like fans’ patience will pay off soon enough.

