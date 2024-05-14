In NxWorries’ new video for “FromHere,” Anderson .Paak looks like he might have to leave the party alone. Everyone else at the bar is not only paired up, the PDA has begun as Anderson looks for his lover — at least for the night. However, not even his bandmate Knxwledge can help him out (even though he’s got two of his own), and Andy’s left looking for advice from Unc, Snoop Dogg, as Death Row Records singer October London croons in the background. The video was shot at Gold Line in Los Angeles and directed by Anderson .Paak himself.

The latest NxWorries single will appear on the duo’s upcoming second album, Why Lawd?, which is due on June 14th. That brings the total number of singles to five, after “Where I Go,” featuring H.E.R., “Daydreaming,” and “86Sentra.” The album is the first from the group since 2016’s fan-favorite Yes Lawd!, and also features guest appearances from Charlie Wilson, Dave Chappelle, Earl Sweatshirt, Rae Khalil, and Thundercat. Fans who pre-order vinyl of the new album can expect to receive it a week early, on June 7th.

You can watch the video for “FromHere” above.

Why Lawd? is out on 6/19 via Stones Throw. You can find more info here.